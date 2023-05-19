Which State Is Bigger For Sports Betting Legislation – California Or Texas?

With so many states legalizing sports betting, you have to wonder what the hold-up is with these other states that haven't gotten in on the action yet. And it's odd, considering the two largest states, according to population – California and Texas – haven't even come close to allowing it.

Florida, which has the country's third-largest population, legalized sports betting on the top sports betting sites for about a month. However, a federal court shut it down and the case is now in litigation that could last for many years. With California, Florida, and Texas all sitting on the sidelines, that is about 28% of the United States population that is missing out on the sports betting frenzy.

We do want to focus on California and Texas in this article, considering there haven't been any signs of optimism from either state about them welcoming the top sports betting apps. Let's see which one could be bigger for sports betting legislation than the two.

What's The Hold-Up With Sports Betting in California and Texas?

In California, sports betting was put up for a vote and the residents rejected two separate Props by a whopping 67% and 82% respectively. This was certainly an interesting outcome, considering a record $450 million was spent either promoting or disparaging the cause. It is also a strong reminder that the tribal gaming leaders are not willing to relinquish their stronghold on the different types of gaming, whether that be casino or horse racing.

When it comes to Texas, things are a little more complicated. Unlike California, there isn't much of a tribal gaming influence there, so that hurdle would seem easy to overcome. However, the Texas constitution specifically forbids gaming, and that has relegated them to the lottery, three tribal casinos operating under federal law, and a small racing industry that is not allowed to operate beyond state lines.

If sports betting were to ever come to either of these two states, you can expect a mad dash from the top PayPal sportsbooks to push hard to entice new users, offering generous betting promos for new customers.

Do Politics or Religion Influence Sports Betting in California and Texas?

The answer is tricky because some factors of politics do come into play in both states. California is one of the more liberal states in America, and the argument for marijuana legislation is one that will carry over to sports betting. Being such a large state, in population and mileage, California obviously needs tax money for things like bridges, road, schools, and many other things.

For Texas, a very conservative state, things are complicated once again. Religion is a big part of the Texas framework, so legalizing marijuana, along with sports betting, is something that goes against the beliefs of most residents. Texas also has a very strong lobby against these areas, and that will make it a daunting challenge in the future. It's also worth noting that Texas does not have a state income tax, and sports betting on the top credit card betting sites could be a great way to make up for that loss.

Will California or Texas Ever Legalize Sports Betting?

The short answer is probably no, but you can't ever say never. Most people thought that New York would never cave to the sports betting craze, but after realizing about 25% of their residents were making the short voyage to neighboring New Jersey to get their fix, it seemed like a no-brainer.

If there's optimism in the outlook, people certainly want to bring sports betting to California and Texas – there's too much money to be made. Whether that takes new people in office, or a truly inspiring pitch to those currently in office, we'll just have to wait a little longer and hope more positive news comes of these efforts.