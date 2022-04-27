DFS Soccer: Liverpool v. Villarreal DraftKings Showdown Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at the cash and tournament builds for Wednesday's Champions League Showdown slate at DraftKings, featuring Liverpool and Villarreal. Do you need Mohamed Salah in your lineup? Who is the best Villarreal player for a 5-1 build?

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

