DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, March 5: Who Can You Trust?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia break down Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Will Bayern Munich and Real Sociedad bounce back as home favorites, already losing in ties against Lazio and PSG, respectively? Is Joshua Kimmich worth it as a right-back? How should you play Kylian Mbappe as an underdog? They discuss cash games and GPPs.

DraftKings DFS Content for Tuesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.