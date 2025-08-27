Anselmino signed for the Blues from Boca Juniors in August 2024 on a long-term deal before returning to La Bombonera on loan. He made 18 appearances for Boca across all competitions during that spell before being recalled in January. The defender was part of the squad that won the Club World Cup and made his debut for Chelsea as a late substitute in the round of 16 win over Benfica. Anselmino is now joining Dortmund on loan for the season with the aim of continuing his progression and earning playing time under coach Niko Kovacs.