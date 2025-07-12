Aaron Herrera News: Set for suspension

Herrera had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Herrera is back following his time at the Gold Cup with Guatemala, however is set to serve a suspension following yellow card accumulation. He continues to impress for D.C United, starting 16 times in 18 appearances in 2025. recording two assists with 84 crosses (32 won).