Aaron Herrera News: Set for suspension
Herrera had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.
Herrera is back following his time at the Gold Cup with Guatemala, however is set to serve a suspension following yellow card accumulation. He continues to impress for D.C United, starting 16 times in 18 appearances in 2025. recording two assists with 84 crosses (32 won).
