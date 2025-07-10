Aaron Herrera News: Starts in Open Cup
Herrera (international duty) is back with the team after starting in Wednesday' 5-2 Open Cup loss to Nashville.
Herrera was back in the states Wednesday after his time on international duty, returning after a month away. This is solid news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit, starting in 15 of his 17 appearance. That said, he will look to maintain that role moving forward now that he is available.
