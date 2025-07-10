Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Herrera headshot

Aaron Herrera News: Starts in Open Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Herrera (international duty) is back with the team after starting in Wednesday' 5-2 Open Cup loss to Nashville.

Herrera was back in the states Wednesday after his time on international duty, returning after a month away. This is solid news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit, starting in 15 of his 17 appearance. That said, he will look to maintain that role moving forward now that he is available.

Aaron Herrera
D.C. United
More Stats & News
