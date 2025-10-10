Hickey picked up a small knock to his knee ahead of the clash against Greece while on international duty with Scotland and ultimately started and played almost one hour in the victory. That said, the Brentford defender was forced off injured and appeared to have aggravated the same knee issue, which is bad news for the Bees since he started the last two games at left-back. Hickey will likely be assessed in the coming days upon his return, and if the injury proves serious, Keane Lewis-Potter is expected to regain a starting spot in the backline until Hickey fully recovers.