Aaron Hickey News: Earns time during friendly

Hickey played the second half of a friendly against Gil Vicente on Friday.

Hickey was back on the field this preseason after he returned to the playing field to end last season from a long absence due to a hamstring injury. He hasn't played in a real match in over a year and will now hope to reclaim that spot he held in the previous seasons, as he started in 23 of his 26 appearances to start life with the club. However, Keane Lewis-Potter has done well on the left flank since Hickey has been out, likely meaning the defender will have to earn his minutes back after his time on the sidelines.