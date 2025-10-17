Ramsey hasn't fully recovered from the issue that left him out of the previous meeting with Guadalajara and prevented him from playing for Wales during the international break. Therefore, it looks difficult for him to reappear in the upcoming string of three games in one week against Monterrey, San Luis and Leon, respectively. The experienced midfielder has recorded just 235 minutes of play over six Liga MX games, scoring one goal in that period. All of Adalberto Carrasquilla, Pedro Vite and Santiago Trigos could benefit from Ramsey's absence in future contests.