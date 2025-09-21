Ramsey wasted a chance to produce his second Liga MX goal, as his spot kick went wide of the goal in the first half of Saturday's clash. After scoring off the bench against Atlas, the midfielder has failed to get involved in a goal in two consecutive starts despite attempting four shots and creating four chances over that period. He has operated in a No. 10 position but is at risk of losing playing time or moving to a more defensive role if Adalberto Carrasquilla returns to the initial lineup for upcoming contests.