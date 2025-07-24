Abdon Prats News: Back fit in pre-season

Prats (calf) played the first half of Wednesday's 1-0 victory in the pre-season friendly against UE Sant Andreu, confirming his return from injury.

Prats suffered a season-ending calf injury that made him miss the last five games of the season, but that issue is now behind him as the forward featured in the first half of Wednesday's pre-season friendly for Mallorca. This is good news since Prats will be able to build on his fitness before the start of the 2025/26 La Liga campaign, although he should keep his bench role moving forward.