Abdoulaye Bamba News: Plays 45

Bamba (undisclosed) appeared for 45 minutes in a friendly against Les Herbeirs.

Bamba returned to the playing field Wednesday, with the defender seeing the start and 45 minutes in a friendly. This is good news for the club, as he did end the season as a starter before he was cut short due to injury. He should be fit for the start of the season and will now hope to reclaim that spot to start the 2025/26 campaign.