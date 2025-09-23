Khusanov suffered a foot injury in Sunday's draw against Arsenal and is now set to miss the next three games as the issue turned out to be a serious one. He will be sidelined for the Premier League matches against Burnley and Brentford and the Champions League clash at Louis II against Monaco. The defender is targeting a return after the next international break against Everton on Oct. 18. Khusanov has started the last four games for Manchester City, so his absence will need to be compensated, with Matheus Nunes likely starting at right-back until he returns.