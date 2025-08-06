Francis was formed in the prestigious Right to Dream Academy before joining FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish first division. In 2022, he signed with Cercle Bruges in Belgium, where he played 82 games, scored three goals, and delivered seven assists. Francis is now joining the French top flight as the first Ghanaian to wear the TeFeCe shirt in its history and will look to continue his progression, which could lead to more caps with the Black Stars, having already made five appearances for the Ghana national team.