Achraf Hakimi News: Assists in rout

Hakimi assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-0 win against Brest.

Hakimi added his name to the scoresheet with a nice assist during the one-sided rout of Brest. The wing-back is excellent going forward, and offers plenty of goalscoring upside in a PSG side that normally runs over the competition. Against tougher opponents he does occasionally get pinned back, though that's not likely to be an issue until later in the Champions League.