Hakimi's best delivery came late in the game on Friday against Angers when his cross found Fabian Ruiz for a header that went just wide. He overlapped relentlessly as PSG piled up 12 corners and 21 total shots in the victory. The right back completed six crosses from his flank while also contributing one tackle and one interception. Hakimi was dangerous on his side as usual but still looks to be building his fitness in the early matches of the season and should increase his impact in the coming fixtures.