Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Assists in win over Queretaro

Carrasquilla assisted once to go with two chances created in Friday's 2-0 win over Queretaro.

Carrasquilla delivered a brilliant pass that allowed Jorge Ruvalcaba to score the second goal of the match after 78 minutes of play. The Panamanian played almost the entire game as the most attacking element of a two-man central midfield alongside Jose Caicedo. If that remains the case, Carrasquilla could continue to generate a varied output and attempt to add to the two assists he has produced so far in the Apertura tournament.