Adam Smith News: Appears off bench Sunday

Smith (strain) appeared for 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

Smith was back on the field Sunday, with the defender appearing off the bench for a short appearance to end an absence dating back to Dec. 22. That said, this is great news for the club, as he started in eight straight games before his injury. He will hope to earn that spot back soon, with Lewis Cook seeing the start at right-back while he was out.