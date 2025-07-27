Adam Webster Injury: Set for surgery

Webster suffered a ACL injury during pre-season training camp and is set for surgery, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed to the media. "Adam suffered a knee ligament injury during training last week, and he will undergo surgery in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, it was a case of very bad luck. It's a blow to Adam, after he'd come back in great shape for the new season. It's also a blow for us, as he has been an important player for us; he is a big character and a leader within the squad. We'll work with him over the months ahead to make sure he gets the best possible care and rehabilitation to get him back to full fitness as quickly as possible. It's too early to put a timescale on his recovery period, but it's fair to say he will miss a large part of the season."

Webster suffered a ACL injury during the pre-season training camp and is set to undergo surgery in the coming weeks. The timeline for the defender's return is uncertain but he will likely miss many months and the major part of the season, making it unlikely to see him back before 2026. Newcomer Olivier Boscagli is expected to see a larger role from the start in the backline of the Seagulls.