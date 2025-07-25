Adam Webster Injury: Suffers torn ACL

Webster (knee) is set to miss the majority of the 2025/26 campaign with an ACL injury, per Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider

Webster suffered the knee injury during pre-season training camp and is now set to miss the majority of the season. The defender hasn't been a major contributor in the last two Premier League campaigns, playing just 888 minutes last season. His absence should open more chances for new signing Olivier Boscagli to play even more minutes.