Wharton was forced off just after halftime of the club's last outing and will now hit the sidelines for a period, with the midfielder dealt an adductor injury that will keep him out for around a few weeks. This comes right as the international break hits, giving the midfielder around two weeks to train with no games. He will then hope to return from the break just outside of a return, likely to see the field again around the end of September, with Daichi Kamada or Jefferson Lerma as possible replacements in the midfield while Wharton is out.