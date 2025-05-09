Fantasy Soccer
Adam Wharton Injury: Out against Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Wharton (ankle) is out for Sunday's trip to Spurs, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "If everything goes right he'll be re-integrated in full training next week, and on Wednesday when we start preparing for the [FA Cup] final. He is the only who cant play. All the others are fit and available."

Wharton won't be an option against Spurs due to the twisted ankle he suffered against Forest. The midfielder is expected to return for the FA Cup final against Manchester City, a major boon as Palace look for a shock trophy win. Wil Hughes will likely take over for the Premier League clash with Spurs.

