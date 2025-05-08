Fantasy Soccer
Adonis Frias News: Starting against Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Frias (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's meeting with Cruz Azul.

Frias is back as expected, taking Paul Bellon's place in the lineup as Jaine Barreiro's center-back partner. The Panzas Verdes will likely face tough challenges in upcoming rounds, so Frias could be involved in defensive actions, with his main strength coming from his average of 2.8 clearances per game.

