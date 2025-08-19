Rabiot did not train with the squad on Monday as he has been excluded for an undetermined time following a major dispute with Jonathan Rowe after the season opener against Rennes on Friday. The Frenchman reportedly criticized the winger for a lack of investment during the game that was a awful performance from the Phoceans, losing 1-0 after playing one hour in numerical advantage. The altercation escalated into a fight that Sporting Director Medhi Benatia had to intervene and stop by himself. Rabiot has been an undisputed leader since his arrival in Marseille, and the club cannot afford to keep him off the pitch for long, though he is currently a question mark for Saturday's clash against Paris FC at the Velodrome. If he misses the game, coach Robert de Zerbi could play Angel as a number 10 and add Geoffrey Kondogbia in midfield, while Amine Harit and Darryl Bakola also remain likely options to feature.