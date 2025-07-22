Afonso Moreira News: Signs with Lyon
Moreira signed with Lyon on a permanent move from Sporting Lisbon, the club announced.
Moreira completed his move to France with Lyon, who recently appealed and had a relegation due to financial issues overturned. The forward is one for the future on the left wing, and isn't expected to make an immediate impression with the first team, with the majority of his minutes coming with Sporting's youth team and out on loan with Gil Vicente.
