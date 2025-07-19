Agustin Palavecino News: Converts penalty in victory

Palavecino scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-1 win over Queretaro.

Palavecino doubled his side's lead from the penalty spot in the 21st minute during the second match of the season. He also created a game-high seven scoring chances and attempted a joint game-high tally of five shots, most of them from outside the box. With Jose Paradela no longer on the squad after his departure to Cruz Azul, Palavecino is now Rayos' main ball distributor and set-piece taker, which has already paid off with a goal and an assist in two starts.