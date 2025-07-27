Agustin Palavecino News: Delivers eight crosses in draw

Palavecino generated one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus America.

Palavecino contributed on both halves of the field in a central spot and racked up several crosses through his role in set pieces during the weekend match. He also created more than three scoring chances for the second league game in a row. However, he failed to get involved in a goal for the first time in three Apertura 2025 starts after scoring and assisting once over his previous outings. He'll likely remain a reliable player for Necaxa with consistent all-around upside in future fixtures.