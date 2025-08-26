Palavecino was one of his team's few bright spots here, making a little bit of everything to try getting them back to contention after an early two-goal deficit. The playmaker couldn't find the final product he wanted but the stat line he put up definitely made those who had him on fantasy teams very happy. With one goal, one assist, 13 shots, 19 chances created, 30 crosses and 15 tackles over five starts, Palavecino has definitely been one of Liga MX's top all-around fantasy performances as of late.