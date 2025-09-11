Dieng was expected to remain out of the squad list for the time being as his lack of contribution and status at the club were a big question mark after the confirmation of coach Olivier Pantaloni in Wednesday's presser that the former Marseille striker wasn't in his plans. That said, due to many injuries in the frontline with the likes of Pablo Pagis (calf), Bandiougou Fadiga (ankle), and newcomer Trevan Sanusi who isn't yet fit to feature, Dieng was integrated in the squad list to face his former club.