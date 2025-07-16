Aiden Harangi News: Loaned to San Diego
Harangi completed a loan move to San Diego until the end of the season, Frankfurt announced.
Harangi is getting the move to MLS with San Diego FC, where he should compete for playing time. The left-back had previously been active with the youth team in Frankfurt and now has the chance to continue his development in MLS. Harangi should compete for immediate minutes at left-back.
