Akor Adams Injury: Makes squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Adams (thigh) is in the squad list for the club's friendly against Schalke.

Adams is looking to be inching closer to a return after training individually in June, as he is now in the squad list for a friendly. He will now hope to see the fild to clear his injuries and be deemd fit for the start of the season, as he only featured four times with Sevilla last campaign due to injuries.

Akor Adams
Sevilla
