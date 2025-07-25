Akor Adams Injury: Makes squad list
Adams (thigh) is in the squad list for the club's friendly against Schalke.
Adams is looking to be inching closer to a return after training individually in June, as he is now in the squad list for a friendly. He will now hope to see the fild to clear his injuries and be deemd fit for the start of the season, as he only featured four times with Sevilla last campaign due to injuries.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now