Bamba missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury but is reportedly making good progress during the international break, working hard on his comeback while the rest of the squad is on days off. This is positive news for the midfielder, who could return against Angers, and given the numerous injuries in midfield, his recovery would be a big boost for Monaco. That said, reports suggest that coach Adi Hutter could be sacked soon, so Bamba's status will have to be reassessed under a potential new coach moving forward.