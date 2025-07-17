Menu
Alan Bautista News: Sets up goal on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Bautista assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Monterrey.

Bautista set up the opener for Jhonder Cadiz in the 51st minute. He created six chances and contributed defensively with a clearance, an interception and a block. He had started just half of his games in the Clausura and managed only one assist.

Alan Bautista
Pachuca
