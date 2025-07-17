Alan Bautista News: Sets up goal on Sunday

Bautista assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Monterrey.

Bautista set up the opener for Jhonder Cadiz in the 51st minute. He created six chances and contributed defensively with a clearance, an interception and a block. He had started just half of his games in the Clausura and managed only one assist.