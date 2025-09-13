Medina fired a great shot from outside the box for the third away goal in stoppage time of the weekend's clash. The summer signing got directly involved in the score sheet for the first time in three games played since joining Pumas from Queretaro. He was dropped to a bench role after starting in the previous match, with Rodrigo Lopez getting the nod on the right wing Friday. However, the contribution doesn't guarantee Medina to gain playing time given that he's also competing with Pedro Vite, who was rested after international duty.