Gronbaek (Achilles) came off the bench in Saturday's friendly versus Mantova.

Gronbaek has recuperated after missing a couple of months at the end of the previous season due to an Achilles injury. He'll be an option in multiple midfield roles at Genoa, competing primarily with Patrizio Masini, Morten Frendrup, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Morten Thorsby.