Albert Rusnak News: Cross for assist

Rusnak assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

For the Sounders' first goal, Danny Musovski headed one of Rusnak's accurate crosses. He continues to roll, with an assist in three consecutive appearances. After beginning his summer badly, Rusnak is as hot as one can be, averaging multiple goal contributions across the aforementioned games. For 2025, his updated G/A improved to 16.