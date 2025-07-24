Alberto Costa News: Returns to Portugal

Costa has transferred from Juventus to Porto in a partial swap with Joao Mario.

Costa leaves Serie A after just six months, where he had a slow start but a decent finish, making 14 total appearances, including a solid run in the FIFA Club World Cup. Despite that, Juventus decided to go in a different direction and take the offer, bringing in a direct replacement in Joao Mario. However, it might not be their only move on the right flank.