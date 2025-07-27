Alberto Herrera News: Makes three tackles in loss

Herrera generated three crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (zero won) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Pachuca.

Herrera finished with a varied output including multiple tackles, clearances and crosses, yet he lacked the accuracy required pose a serious threat on the offensive end. He worked further away from the opposition goal than usual in a left-back position due to the change in formation to a back four. The midfielder, currently adapted to a defensive role, took two corner kicks, which is still not enough to guarantee that he has taken over those responsibilities from Nicolas Benedetti.