Alberto Herrera News: Scores early goal in win

Herrera scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-1 victory over Puebla.

Herrera got the party started early with a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Angel Saaverda in the ninth minute of play. The shot marked the first of the season for Herrera, who joins Jordan Flores as the only goal-scorers after two games this season.