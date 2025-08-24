Rocha received two bookings due to fouls he committed in the second half, leaving his team with 10 men for the final minutes of Sunday's match. The midfielder will therefore miss the upcoming fixture versus Pumas through suspension, so his next chance to feature will come after the international break against Santos. He's a key man for the Rojinegros, who will lose defensive midfield strength without him. Either Sergio Hernandez or a more offensive-minded Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez could get increased playing time in Rocha's place.