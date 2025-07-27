Alejandro Bedoya News: Another direct contribution

Bedoya assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids.

Taking advantage of a defensive lapse by Colorado, Bedoya sent a through ball that allowed Mikael Uhre to rush into open space and log another goal for himself. Before the Union's last July games, Bedoya had neither logged any goals nor assists. But going into August, he will have recorded one for each category, showing signs of a bounce back.