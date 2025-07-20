Alejandro Bedoya News: Scores opener in draw

Bedoya scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo.

Bedoya opened the scoring with a close-range shot following a cross from Jakob Glesnes that forced Griffin Dorsey into a failed intervention, allowing Bedoya to pounce on the rebound and fire past Jonathan Bond. This marked the first goal of the season for Philadelphia's captain and his first start in the last four games. He added a season-high two clearances in a solid outing, though the midfielder remains a bench option for Philly as he has been since last season.