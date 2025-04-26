Fantasy Soccer
Alejandro Grimaldo headshot

Alejandro Grimaldo News: Leader in multiple stats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Grimaldo took three off target shots, crossed four times (one accurate) and created two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Grimaldo was held off the scoresheet, but led Leverkusen in shots, crosses and chances created during the win. The fullback has combined for one goal involvement, five shots, 20 crosses and five chances created over his last three appearances.

Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
