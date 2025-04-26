Alejandro Grimaldo News: Leader in multiple stats
Grimaldo took three off target shots, crossed four times (one accurate) and created two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.
Grimaldo was held off the scoresheet, but led Leverkusen in shots, crosses and chances created during the win. The fullback has combined for one goal involvement, five shots, 20 crosses and five chances created over his last three appearances.
