Alejandro Iturbe News: Dealt to Elche

Iturbe has completed a transfer to Elche from Atletico Madrid, according to his new club.

Iturbe is going to remain in Spain for the next part of his career, but with a new club, signing with Elche until 2029. He previously served with Atletico's B squad, not seeing a single first-team appearance with the club. That said, he will look to break through with his new team, looking to take over his first role as a starting keeper.