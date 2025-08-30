Mayorga finished with defensive stats above his usual averages as he faced a tough duel against Nicolas Benedetti on the opposing right wing in this clash. After completing the full 90 minutes in each of the first seven league games of the campaign, Mayorga is expected to stay active at left-back in future matchups. Other than the assist he logged recently against Santos, his most relevant numbers include 24 clearances, 14 tackles (nine won) and 12 crosses (two accurate) across seven starts so far.