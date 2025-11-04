Zendejas was excluded from the previous three league games after suffering a setback from an injury he picked up during the October international break. The Azulcremas will only be playing to improve their position in the standings in the last match before the playoffs, so Zendejas may see minutes off the bench against Toluca and return to the main lineup in the quarterfinals round. He was in great form before his absence, tallying four goals and three assists in a six-game span. Both Brian Rodriguez and Allan Saint-Maximin are at risk of losing their starting spots to the recovered player.