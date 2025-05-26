Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Difficult season with Monaco

Golovin made 28 appearances for Monaco in the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Golovin had a difficult season overall although he started it as a regular starter. The Russian dealt with some muscular injuries and gradually lost his starting role with emerging talents rising in the attacking midfield. His vision and passing ability helped in orchestrating attacks and maintaining possession during the first part of the season but his minutes in Ligue 1 were the lowest since the 2020 season with only 1,153 as a total this season. Golovin still has four years left on his contract but reports say he is expected to leave during the summer after spending seven years on the Rocher.