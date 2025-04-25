Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Ruled out against Le Havre

Golovin (groin) felt pain on Tuesday and has not trained since then. He is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Le Havre, coach Adi Hutter said in the press conference, according to Luke Entwistle. "The risk of taking him with us is too high."

Golovin felt adductor pain on Tuesday and has not trained since then. He will miss the clash against Le Havre on Saturday to recover. That said, his absence will not impact the starting squad since he has only been a bench option lately and did not appear off the bench in the last two games.