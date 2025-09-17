Golovin suffered a hamstring injury last week that turned out to be significant, as he is now reportedly set to miss several weeks to recover. He is expected to return at the earliest for the derby against Nice on Oct. 5, though a comeback after the international break against Angers on Oct. 18 appears more likely. This is a blow for Monaco since Golovin began the season in form as a regular starter, and his absence will force a change with Takumi Minamino expected to take a larger role on the left side of the midfield.