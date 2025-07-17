Aleksandr Golovin News: Returns during preseason

Golovin (groin) played for 45 minutes in a friendly against Coventry, according to his club.

Golovin is seeing his return from an injury that ended his previous season, shaking off a groin issue to play in a friendly. This is good news with about a month until the start of the season, as he should now be deemed fit moving forward. He held a rotational role last season with 13 starts in 19 appearances, likely to see a similar role again.